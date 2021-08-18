Advertisement

Gov. Evers makes a stop in Menomonie

Evers also addressed a plan to bring Afghan refugees to Wisconsin’s Fort McCoy.
Evers also addressed a plan to bring Afghan refugees to Wisconsin's Fort McCoy.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - 50 million dollars in federal COVID relief funding is now going to Wisconsin’s farmers and the state’s agriculture industry.

Governor Tony Evers is crisscrossing the state today. This included a stop at Govin Family Farm in Menomonie.

The money is in addition to 50 million in federal funding that has already been distributed through the Wisconsin farm support program.

“I’ll say this quite bluntly. Is it making people whole that struggled during this pandemic, especially in the agriculture area? No, but it is a bit of a lifeline and we’re really happy to have provided that lifeline once again,” Evers said.

During his Menomonie stop, Evers also addressed a plan to bring Afghan refugees to Wisconsin’s Fort McCoy.

