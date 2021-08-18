Harvest of the Month-Summer Squash

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Ruth Chipps, RDN, with Jackson in Action Healthy Living Coalition, shares a recipe using summer squash.

Summer Squash Tots

INGREDIENTS

3 medium yellow summer squash or zucchini, shredded

1/2 tsp salt

2/3 cup panko bread crumbs

½ cup sharp cheddar cheese or other variety - finely grated

2 eggs

1 tsp cornstarch

2 Tbsp. fine minced onion

½ tsp garlic powder

¼ tsp ground black pepper

1/4 tsp. dried parsley or 2 T fresh parsley

3 Tbsp. Olive oil and non-stick spray

METHOD:

OPTIONS: For Cooktop use 11 in skillet or to bake, preheat oven to 425 degrees. Spray/oil a standard size cookie sheet with nonstick spray

Place grated zucchini (can use food processor) in a bowl, add ½ teaspoon salt and mix well. Put the grated squash in a colander (or use a cheesecloth). Let sit while you prepare the rest of the ingredients.

In a mixing bowl add breadcrumbs, cheese, eggs, cornstarch, onion, garlic, pepper and parsley.

Rinse the grated squash to remove salt and use your hands to squeeze all the extra liquid from the grated squash in the colander. You should have about 1 cup of liquid for every pound of squash you use. Discard the liquid.

Using a large spatula, mix the ingredients together until combined.

Using a tablespoon, scoop zucchini and form into tots. For pan frying, flatten the tots.

If baking, place onto the prepared baking sheet. Lightly spray tops with oil. Place into the oven and bake until golden brown and crisp, about 18-22 minutes.

For the cooktop, heat an 11 in. skillet to medium hot. Spray with nonstick spray and add 3 Tbsp. Olive oil. Pan-fry tots on each side until brown on each side.

Serve immediately with your favorite dip (ketchup, marinara or ranch).

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.