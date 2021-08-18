Advertisement

Harvest of the Month-Summer Squash

(WEAU)
By Judy Clark
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Ruth Chipps, RDN, with Jackson in Action Healthy Living Coalition, shares a recipe using summer squash.

Summer Squash Tots

INGREDIENTS

3 medium yellow summer squash or zucchini, shredded

1/2 tsp salt

2/3 cup panko bread crumbs

½ cup sharp cheddar cheese or other variety - finely grated

2 eggs

1 tsp cornstarch

2 Tbsp. fine minced onion

½ tsp garlic powder

¼ tsp ground black pepper

1/4 tsp. dried parsley or 2 T fresh parsley

3 Tbsp. Olive oil and non-stick spray

METHOD:

OPTIONS: For Cooktop use 11 in skillet or to bake, preheat oven to 425 degrees. Spray/oil a standard size cookie sheet with nonstick spray

Place grated zucchini (can use food processor) in a bowl, add ½ teaspoon salt and mix well. Put the grated squash in a colander (or use a cheesecloth). Let sit while you prepare the rest of the ingredients.

In a mixing bowl add breadcrumbs, cheese, eggs, cornstarch, onion, garlic, pepper and parsley.

Rinse the grated squash to remove salt and use your hands to squeeze all the extra liquid from the grated squash in the colander. You should have about 1 cup of liquid for every pound of squash you use. Discard the liquid.

Using a large spatula, mix the ingredients together until combined.

Using a tablespoon, scoop zucchini and form into tots. For pan frying, flatten the tots.

If baking, place onto the prepared baking sheet. Lightly spray tops with oil. Place into the oven and bake until golden brown and crisp, about 18-22 minutes.

For the cooktop, heat an 11 in. skillet to medium hot. Spray with nonstick spray and add 3 Tbsp. Olive oil. Pan-fry tots on each side until brown on each side.

Serve immediately with your favorite dip (ketchup, marinara or ranch).

Jackson in Action

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School board meeting 8/16/21
School board meeting is taken over by public comment after announcing mask requirement
No further information is being released at this time.
53-year-old man dead after skid steer incident in Eau Claire County
Authorities haven’t determined a cause for the crash
One person dead after crash Monday night in Eau Claire County
Multiple people died in a three-car collision on I-94 West near Johnson Creek, on August 18,...
Three dead after crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 near Johnson Creek
Hy-Vee
Eau Claire City Council takes action on Hy-Vee alcohol ordinance and TDS agreement

Latest News

Chippewa Falls Rotary Club is holding a truck raffle/cash giveaway
Chippewa Falls Rotary Club holds truck raffle/cash giveaway
Colfax Tractor Fest features restored tractors
Colfax Tractor Fest
The Stand in the Light Memory Choir rehearses
Stand in the Light Memory Choir
Pioneer Days at Pioneer Park
Pioneer Days