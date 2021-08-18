EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give a Sunshine Award to Jason Jacobson. Jason is co-owner of Sokup’s Meat Market in Chippewa and no matter the day, the time, or if they are overly busy, Jason always has a friendly smile on his face and takes the time to chit chat with his customers. The workers are also friendly and happy to give you the best service they can.

Henrietta Leary

