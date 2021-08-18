Advertisement

Mason Companies breaks ground on new facility

The project is anticipated to create new jobs.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A long-time company in the Chippewa Valley broke ground this morning on a new facility.

Mason Companies is building a 425 thousand square foot fulfillment center located in the Lake Wissota business park in Chippewa Falls.

Mason currently has three separate fulfillment centers in the Chippewa Valley, two of which will be consolidated in this new building.

Mason Company president and ceo says today is the cumulation of a lot of hard work.

“This is a big historic day of pride for us, uh, uh, a celebration day, and a bit of an emotional day because it really writes the next chapter for our business,” Mason Company President and CEO, Jey Berlin, said.

The project is anticipated to create new jobs. Construction is anticipated to be completed by summer 2023.

