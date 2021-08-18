Advertisement

The Menard Family Initiative at UW-La Crosse looking for examples

These stories should illustrate resilience, innovation, and planning
These stories should illustrate resilience, innovation, and planning(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Menard Family Initiative at UW-La Crosse is looking for examples, in the form of written briefs, of business owners and entrepreneurs adapting to the pandemic and planning and innovating for the future.

These stories should illustrate resilience, innovation, and planning that are intended to help create a successful future for La Crosse and the rest of Wisconsin.

Stories can cover a wide variety of fields including education, medicine, community service, retail and hospitality, but should not include opinions about public policy or how the pandemic has been handled.

Accepted briefs will be published on the Initiative’s website. The author will receive a $500 honorarium and will also have the opportunity to pitch to media outlets.

Briefs should range between 1,000 to 2,500 words, and should be written for a general audience.

Authors are encouraged to submit a brief summary before writing a full draft. Summaries and briefs should be submitted via this Google Form.

There is no deadline.

For more information, contact the Menard Family Initiative Researcher at mstyle@uwlax.edu.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School board meeting 8/16/21
School board meeting is taken over by public comment after announcing mask requirement
No further information is being released at this time.
53-year-old man dead after skid steer incident in Eau Claire County
Authorities haven’t determined a cause for the crash
One person dead after crash Monday night in Eau Claire County
Multiple people died in a three-car collision on I-94 West near Johnson Creek, on August 18,...
Three dead after crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 near Johnson Creek
Hy-Vee
Eau Claire City Council takes action on Hy-Vee alcohol ordinance and TDS agreement

Latest News

Training School Staff in Mental Health
Training School Staff in Mental Health
Evers also addressed a plan to bring Afghan refugees to Wisconsin’s Fort McCoy.
Gov. Evers makes a stop in Menomonie
Harvest of the Month - Summer Squash
Harvest of the Month - Summer Squash
SkyWarn 13 @ Four (8/18/21)