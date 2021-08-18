The Menard Family Initiative at UW-La Crosse looking for examples

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Menard Family Initiative at UW-La Crosse is looking for examples, in the form of written briefs, of business owners and entrepreneurs adapting to the pandemic and planning and innovating for the future.

These stories should illustrate resilience, innovation, and planning that are intended to help create a successful future for La Crosse and the rest of Wisconsin.

Stories can cover a wide variety of fields including education, medicine, community service, retail and hospitality, but should not include opinions about public policy or how the pandemic has been handled.

Accepted briefs will be published on the Initiative’s website. The author will receive a $500 honorarium and will also have the opportunity to pitch to media outlets.

Briefs should range between 1,000 to 2,500 words, and should be written for a general audience.

Authors are encouraged to submit a brief summary before writing a full draft. Summaries and briefs should be submitted via this Google Form.

There is no deadline.

For more information, contact the Menard Family Initiative Researcher at mstyle@uwlax.edu.

