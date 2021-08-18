Menomonie man sentenced to prison time for possessing firearm as a felon

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Menomonie man is sentenced to 54 months in prison for unlawfully possessing a loaded firearm as a convicted felon.

33-year-old Xavier Gentry pleaded guilty to this charge on May 21, 2021.

According to a release from Acting United States Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea Western District of Wisconsin, On June 7, 2020, while outside of a bar in downtown Eau Claire, Wis., Gentry pulled out a loaded firearm and displayed it during an altercation.

Gentry then ran from responding officers, who then took him into custody. Seven days earlier, Gentry was sentenced to state probation in an Eau Claire County case. That case charged Gentry for various crimes after he shot and injured a person and injured a dog during a drug robbery.

The prison term in this case will run concurrently with a three-and-a-half-year prison sentence Gentry is currently serving in connection to another Eau Claire County case, in which Gentry was convicted of possessing cocaine with intent to distribute on the same night as this federal offense.

Judge Conley noted that Gentry’s extensive criminal history, which includes 13 prior convictions and crimes of violence, shows that he has been unable or unwilling to take responsibility or his own actions up until this point.

The charges against Gentry were the result of an investigation conducted by the Acting United States Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea Western District of Wisconsin, Eau Claire Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The Eau Claire Sheriff’s Department also assisted.

Gentry’s prison sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.