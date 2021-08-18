More than nine in 10 Wisconsin ICU beds are in use

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Almost half of Wisconsin hospitals are at peak capacity Tuesday within their ICUs, state data shows.

According to the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard, 47% of hospitals are at peak ICU capacity and 28.1% are at overall peak capacity. DHS also notes that fewer than 9% of ICU beds across the state are available for hospital patients to use.

The number of COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized and ICU in the state are growing across the state, including by more than 36% in the south central region. Wisconsin’s seven-day rolling average for new hospitalizations is currently at 619, which is over five times more than it was one month ago.

Also, for the second day in a row, the number of Wisconsinites who have died from the coronavirus hit double digits Tuesday.

Sixteen people have died from the virus Tuesday, which is the highest number of deaths since Feb. 23. There were more coronavirus deaths in the past two days than all last week, data shows.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday as well that it is upping its forecast for the COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths. The CDC now believes up to 664,000 deaths will be reported by Sept. 11.

New coronavirus cases were also confirmed Tuesday, with 1,403 new infections. At the pace the state is heading in, it’s possible Wisconsin will hit 650,000 cases by the middle of next week.

The new seven-day rolling average has continued to climb, reaching 1,224.

Almost 10k vaccines administered since Tuesday

More than 9,900 vaccines have been administered since DHS’ last update of its COVID-19 dashboard, with the new total sitting at 16,507 shots given out so far this week.

Overall in the state, 53.5% of people have received at least their first dose and 50.3% have completed their vaccine series.

