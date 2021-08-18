Advertisement

More than nine in 10 Wisconsin ICU beds are in use

Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady decline.(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Almost half of Wisconsin hospitals are at peak capacity Tuesday within their ICUs, state data shows.

According to the Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard, 47% of hospitals are at peak ICU capacity and 28.1% are at overall peak capacity. DHS also notes that fewer than 9% of ICU beds across the state are available for hospital patients to use.

The number of COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized and ICU in the state are growing across the state, including by more than 36% in the south central region. Wisconsin’s seven-day rolling average for new hospitalizations is currently at 619, which is over five times more than it was one month ago.

Also, for the second day in a row, the number of Wisconsinites who have died from the coronavirus hit double digits Tuesday.

Sixteen people have died from the virus Tuesday, which is the highest number of deaths since Feb. 23. There were more coronavirus deaths in the past two days than all last week, data shows.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday as well that it is upping its forecast for the COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths. The CDC now believes up to 664,000 deaths will be reported by Sept. 11.

New coronavirus cases were also confirmed Tuesday, with 1,403 new infections. At the pace the state is heading in, it’s possible Wisconsin will hit 650,000 cases by the middle of next week.

The new seven-day rolling average has continued to climb, reaching 1,224.

Almost 10k vaccines administered since Tuesday

More than 9,900 vaccines have been administered since DHS’ last update of its COVID-19 dashboard, with the new total sitting at 16,507 shots given out so far this week.

Overall in the state, 53.5% of people have received at least their first dose and 50.3% have completed their vaccine series.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School board meeting 8/16/21
School board meeting is taken over by public comment after announcing mask requirement
No further information is being released at this time.
53-year-old man dead after skid steer incident in Eau Claire County
Authorities haven’t determined a cause for the crash
One person dead after crash Monday night in Eau Claire County
Multiple people died in a three-car collision on I-94 West near Johnson Creek, on August 18,...
Three dead after crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 near Johnson Creek
Hy-Vee
Eau Claire City Council takes action on Hy-Vee alcohol ordinance and TDS agreement

Latest News

Harvest of the Month - Summer Squash
Harvest of the Month - Summer Squash
These stories should illustrate resilience, innovation, and planning
The Menard Family Initiative at UW-La Crosse looking for examples
SkyWarn 13 @ Four (8/18/21)
Major League Fishing
La Crosse hosts Major League Fishing championship tournament
Authorities responded to a two-vehicle traffic crash near the intersection of State Hwy 46 and...
One person dead after two-vehicle crash in Polk County