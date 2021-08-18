“Multiple” dead in crash that has closed westbound lanes of I-94 near Johnson Creek

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple people have died in a crash that has closed the westbound lanes of I-94, near Johnson Creek.

The Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed the deaths, but did not say specifically how many people were involved.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation reported the crash around 4:15 a.m.

Autoplay Caption

The interstate, from Johnson Creek to Lake Mills, remains closed until approximately 11 a.m., the sheriff’s office estimates.

An alternate route is set up detouring traffic along WIS 26 southbound to US 18 westbound and then northbound on WIS 89 back to I-94.

According to its initial report a vehicle towing a cargo trailer lost control of the vehicle and struck a guardrail. Another vehicle then collided with it before a tractor-trailer also hit the initial vehicle along with the guardrail.

This is a developing story. NBC15 News will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.