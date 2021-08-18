Advertisement

“Multiple” dead in crash that has closed westbound lanes of I-94 near Johnson Creek

Multiple people died in a three-car collision on I-94 West near Johnson Creek, on August 18, 2021.(WMTV/Curt Lenz)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple people have died in a crash that has closed the westbound lanes of I-94, near Johnson Creek.

The Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed the deaths, but did not say specifically how many people were involved.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation reported the crash around 4:15 a.m.

The interstate, from Johnson Creek to Lake Mills, remains closed until approximately 11 a.m., the sheriff’s office estimates.

An alternate route is set up detouring traffic along WIS 26 southbound to US 18 westbound and then northbound on WIS 89 back to I-94.

According to its initial report a vehicle towing a cargo trailer lost control of the vehicle and struck a guardrail. Another vehicle then collided with it before a tractor-trailer also hit the initial vehicle along with the guardrail.

This is a developing story. NBC15 News will provide updates as more information becomes available.

