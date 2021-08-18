New Crop Progress Report released

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - It continues to be a tough year to grow crops in the Northern and Western parts of the country. This week’s Crop Progress Report shows the condition of both corn and soybeans fell over the past week. Corn fell 2 points and is now rated just 62% good to excellent while soybeans fell 3 points, down to just 57% good to excellent. Corn and beans in states like Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Wisconsin are rated from 72 to 81% good to excellent while the Minnesota crop is 35% good to excellent with the Dakotas down in the low 20s.

In Wisconsin the corn crop is rated 80% good to excellent this week with 97% of the plants silking and 61% in the dough stage. Soybeans across the state are rated 77% good to excellent with 97% of the plants blooming and 83% setting pods with some farmers in southern Wisconsin reporting their beans are starting to turn color. Most of our other crops are also lookin’ good. 54% of the oats have been harvested, slightly behind normal but the crop is rated 71% good to excellent. The fall potato harvest is now 20% finished with the potatoes in the 94% good to excellent category. State farmers have also put up 96% of the winter wheat crop and taken off 74% of their third hay crop and 4% of 4th crop. Topsoil moisture also improved over the past week as it’s now rated 80% adequate to surplus, 13% short and 7% very short.

The annual Pro Farmer Crop tour started yesterday with stops in South Dakota and Ohio. At 10 different stops in South Dakota, the surveyors came up with an average of 148.7 bushels an acre. That’s down from the 2020 average of 178.1 bushels and the 3 year average of 2019 through 2020 of 169.5 bushels an acre. But at 9 stops in Ohio on Monday, the surveyors came up with average corn yields of 202.6 bushels an acre, well above last year’s yields of 172.4 bushels and the 3 year average of 168.8 bushels an acre. The tour will end this Friday after surveyors check crops in 2,000 fields across Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio, and South Dakota.

The county fair season is starting to slow down. There are about 6 county fairs this weekend—the closest to us being the Juneau County fair. But if you want to head to Central Wisconsin, the annual Athens Fair will run Thursday through Sunday.

