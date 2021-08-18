NWS confirms second EF1 tornado in Monroe County on August 11

TOWN OF WILTON, Wis. (WEAU) - A severe weather event produced two confirmed tornadoes in rural Monroe County on August 11.

One week after a tornado damaged buildings, trees, and crops north of Norwalk, Wis., the National Weather Service in La Crosse confirmed a second tornado touched down nearby during the severe storms that passed through western Wisconsin on August 11.

The second tornado was smaller, topping out with maximum wind speeds of 90 miles per hour, and lasted seven minutes. It registered as an EF1, the same as the first confirmed tornado in the area, which topped out at 105 miles per hour and lasted 14 minutes.

The newly-confirmed tornado had a track of three miles, but according to the NWS, had ‘intermittent touchdowns’ and damaged crops and trees. Its path, half the length of the first confirmed tornado as part of the weather event, began near County Highway MM, traveled east across the Kickapoo River and Highway 131 north of Wilton, and followed Kiln Avenue before dispersing.

August 11 - Monroe Co., WI tornadoes update: After further damage surveys, review of radar/satellite data, and video evidence, we've added a 2nd EF1 tornado just northeast of the 1st. Damage was to trees and crops. https://t.co/ryIhJ5NRkl #wiwx pic.twitter.com/qksEDbNM8t — NWS La Crosse (@NWSLaCrosse) August 18, 2021

In a post on social media Wednesday, the NWS in La Crosse wrote that after further damage surveys, a review of satellite and radar data, and video evidence, they confirmed a second tornado on August 11 northeast of the first tornado. The two tornadoes overlapped by four minutes.

For more information, you can read the NWS summary of the two tornadoes on the NWS La Crosse website.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.