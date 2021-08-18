One person dead after two-vehicle crash in Polk County

TOWN OF LINCOLN, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Polk County Saturday evening.

According to a release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a report of a two-vehicle traffic crash near the intersection of State Hwy 46 and Vijobi Trail in the Town of Lincoln Saturday, August 14 at 6:26 p.m.

It was reported that there were multiple people hurt.

A pickup truck was traveling northbound and an SUV was traveling southbound when the vehicles collided.

The driver of the SUV died from injuries suffered on scene. The passenger of the SUV was taken to Regions Hospital for injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to Regions Hospital after being taken by ambulance to Amery Hospital and Clinic for injuries. The passenger of the pickup truck was taken by ambulance to Amery Hospital and Clinic for injuries.

The driver who died in the crash has been identified as Tony Robak of Amery, Wis.

The crash is under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Assisting the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at the scene were Wisconsin State Patrol, Amery Fire Department and First Responders, Apple River Fire Department and First Responders, Amery Area Ambulances, Luck Area Ambulance, Life-Link Air Ambulance, and the Polk County Medical Examiner’s Office.

This is Polk County’s first reported traffic fatality for 2021.

