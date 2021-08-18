Advertisement

Police investigating woman’s death in Menomonie Sunday

A 36-year-old woman was found dead Sunday in Menomonie Sunday.
A 36-year-old woman was found dead Sunday in Menomonie Sunday.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Menomonie Police are investigating a death in the city on Sunday and are holding three people in custody.

Menomonie Police Department Lt. Matthew Benrud said that police responded to a 911 EMS call on Sunday in Menomonie. When police arrived, they found a 36-year-old woman dead of a possible drug overdose.

Three people are being held in custody at the Dunn County Jail, who were arrested Sunday on unrelated charges but are being investigated for any possible connection to the woman’s death. An autopsy on the woman’s body is being done in Ramsey, Minn., but is not yet completed.

Benrud said that no names are being released at this time, but more information will be available once the investigation is complete.

