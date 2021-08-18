Sofas for Service calling on the community for assistance

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -Sofas for Service has been providing veterans in need with household furnishings for more than three years.

The volunteer-run organization is hoping to continue its mission, but money is tight.

At the end of last year, Sofas for Service put out a plea to help raise funds for a new trailer to assist with rising demand and the community responded with overwhelming support. n

Now the non-profit is asking for a pick-up truck to pull that new trailer.

The organization has been growing year after year and this year is no exception.

As of this past weekend SFS have helped 75 veterans, providing sofas, beds, kitchenware any home furnishings a vet may need, whereas in 2020 their veteran count for the entire year was 82.

Where the organization is feeling the immediate need is in funds for a truck as volunteers are having to use their personal vehicles for, both picking up donations as well as making deliveries.

Founder and president Pete Hestekin estimates serving just one veteran can cost anywhere between $600 and $700, factoring in furnishings and transportation costs.

He thanks the community endlessly for providing a new trailer and is asking the community once more for help in better serving veterans across the Midwest.

“There are an estimated 40,000 veterans in this country and since this organization has started we’ve been able to take of over 300 of them,” which is a drop in the bucket Hestekin says. “But it is 300 veterans that have been served with home furnishings thanks to the generosity of the people in this area with furniture and with monetary donations which obviously we need both of desperately all the time.”

Hestekin estimates the truck with cost anywhere roughly $40,000 and says no donation is too small.

The Sofas for Service warehouse located in Altoona is open for donation drop-offs Wednesday and Saturday mornings from 9:30 to 11:30am.

You may also donate online, here.

