SportScene 13 for Tuesday, August 17th

McDonell Macks football team
McDonell Macks football team(WEAU)
By Justus Cleveland
Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We head to Chippewa Falls for a prep football preview of McDonell as the Macks look to improve on their 5-3 record in 2020. Plus, updates from the 13U and 14U Eau Claire Babe Ruth teams as they wrap up pool play.

Babe Ruth 13U World Series:

Eau Claire A’s Blue 15 Jamestown, NY 1

Midwest Plains 7 Eau Claire A’s Blue 5 ( Eau Claire finishes pool play 3-1)

Babe Ruth 14U World Series:

Eau Claire A’s 4 West Fargo 3 (Eau Claire finishes pool play 3-1)

