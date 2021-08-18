SportScene 13 for Tuesday, August 17th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We head to Chippewa Falls for a prep football preview of McDonell as the Macks look to improve on their 5-3 record in 2020. Plus, updates from the 13U and 14U Eau Claire Babe Ruth teams as they wrap up pool play.

Babe Ruth 13U World Series:

Eau Claire A’s Blue 15 Jamestown, NY 1

Midwest Plains 7 Eau Claire A’s Blue 5 ( Eau Claire finishes pool play 3-1)

Babe Ruth 14U World Series:

Eau Claire A’s 4 West Fargo 3 (Eau Claire finishes pool play 3-1)

