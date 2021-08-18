Staff at Osseo-Fairchild School District trains in mental health

OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - In preparation for the start of the school year, staff members in the Osseo-Fairchild School District are preparing to support students academically while putting a new focus on mental health.

On Wednesday, all staff in the district participated in a Mental Health First Aid training.

“It is all about mental health literacy so we are focusing on the whole spectrum not just suicide but mental health in general, how to identify challenges individuals may be facing. A lot of it is hopefully prevention work so teachers can communicate with the kids and know they are there to support them and identify if there is a crisis,” said Sara Bowe, a Licensed Professional Counselor and Mental Health Navigator for CESA 10 who led Wednesday’s training.

Staff members learned how to recognize mental health concerns in their students and peers, how to approach them and where to guide them to find resources and help.

“So when the school year starts they feel prepared to address the mental health concerns that we know we are seeing in our community,” Bowe said.

Because teachers spend so much time with their students, Bowe said to watch out for signs that they may need help including changes in behavior and body language.

For Kindergarten teacher Carissa Apland, the training taught her how to approach concerns with her young students.

“We are learning ways to be part of a supportive system that helps to prevent the challenges that kids face in regards to trauma and mental health,” Apland said. “We know that early intervention is key in most things related to education but now we are learning about how mental health plays a key role in how students learn and so if we can be more inclusive in getting early intervention for students in their mental health it can also lead to better learning opportunities for them.”

After a year marked by challenges like virtual learning and quarantines, Superintendent Lori Whelan said mental health is more important than ever.

“We want to support our students academically but also emotionally and socially,” she said. “We still have some transitions to go through because we had students who were virtual all of last year so with that comes anxiety. Our teachers will have the skills to become aware of the signs to look for and how to respond appropriately.”

Osseo-Fairchild is one of several districts in the area taking part in this training, joining the Neillsville and Greenwood School Districts.

CESA-10 is planning to offer Mental Health First Aid in community workshops for anyone who works with kids including parents with a grant from the Department of Justice.

