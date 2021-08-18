TDS fiber expansion agreement gets approval with Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - TDS Telecommunications receives unanimous approval from Eau Claire city leadership to move forward with a fiber expansion agreement to bring super high-speed internet to the community.

According to a release from TDS, The Eau Claire City Council voted in favor of a Memorandum of Understanding with TDS, which will start the pre-construction process with the city.

TDS is making a $30 million capital investment in the project that will include installing approximately 300 miles of fiber to reach about 33,000 residential and business service addresses.

Construction is anticipated to begin in spring 2022.

The vice president of TDS looks forward to what the project will do for the Eau Claire community.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring our reliable fiber-to-the-home network to this thriving community,” Andrew Petersen, Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs at TDS, said. “We look forward to partnering with the city to build a future-proof network that will help drive economic growth.”

For more information, contact the TDS Telecom Associate Manager - Public Relations at (608)-664-4836 or at missy.kellor@tdstelecom.com.

