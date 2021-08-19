841,074 fairgoers visit The Wisconsin State Fair

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Fair is announcing that 841,074 fairgoers celebrated the “best 11 days of summer,” enjoying the exhibits, entertainment, food, rides, and shopping.

Kathleen O’Leary, Chief Executive Officer of Wisconsin State Fair Park, says seeing smiling faces enter the gates again after 724 days was a tremendous accomplishment.

“We have an overwhelming amount of gratitude for the opportunity to have hosted the 170th Wisconsin State Fair and celebrate everything we should be so proud of in our great state,” Kathleen O’Leary, Chief Executive Officer of Wisconsin State Fair Park, said. “Seeing smiling faces enter our gates again after 724 days was a tremendous accomplishment for our staff, vendors, exhibitors, and board of directors. While we were faced with challenging weather conditions for several days, we persevered to provide the best experience possible for all.”

More than 8,000 animals were entered in competitions this year, and over 7,000 Competitive Exhibit entries were judged. Over 2,500 exhibitors participated in fair competitions.

The Governor’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction raised $303,800, the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Meat Products Auction raised nearly $109,000, and the Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction raised over $54,000.

A large portion of the funds raised at these auctions are anticipated to benefit Wisconsin’s youth agriculture programs and provide scholarships.

The Wisconsin Bakers Association sold nearly 300,000 Original Cream Puffs to fairgoers . The Real Wisconsin Cheese Grill sold over 47,000 grilled cheese sandwiches, and the Wisconsin Potato Growers served up more than 26,000 baked potatoes.

The 2022 Wisconsin State Fair will take place Aug. 4-14.

