Advertisement

841,074 fairgoers visit The Wisconsin State Fair

The Wisconsin Bakers Association sold nearly 300,000 Original Cream Puffs to fairgoers.
The Wisconsin Bakers Association sold nearly 300,000 Original Cream Puffs to fairgoers.(Carrie Antlfinger | AP)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Fair is announcing that 841,074 fairgoers celebrated the “best 11 days of summer,” enjoying the exhibits, entertainment, food, rides, and shopping.

Kathleen O’Leary, Chief Executive Officer of Wisconsin State Fair Park, says seeing smiling faces enter the gates again after 724 days was a tremendous accomplishment.

“We have an overwhelming amount of gratitude for the opportunity to have hosted the 170th Wisconsin State Fair and celebrate everything we should be so proud of in our great state,” Kathleen O’Leary, Chief Executive Officer of Wisconsin State Fair Park, said. “Seeing smiling faces enter our gates again after 724 days was a tremendous accomplishment for our staff, vendors, exhibitors, and board of directors. While we were faced with challenging weather conditions for several days, we persevered to provide the best experience possible for all.”

More than 8,000 animals were entered in competitions this year, and over 7,000 Competitive Exhibit entries were judged. Over 2,500 exhibitors participated in fair competitions.

The Governor’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction raised $303,800, the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Meat Products Auction raised nearly $109,000, and the Blue Ribbon Dairy Products Auction raised over $54,000.

A large portion of the funds raised at these auctions are anticipated to benefit Wisconsin’s youth agriculture programs and provide scholarships.

The Wisconsin Bakers Association sold nearly 300,000 Original Cream Puffs to fairgoers . The Real Wisconsin Cheese Grill sold over 47,000 grilled cheese sandwiches, and the Wisconsin Potato Growers served up more than 26,000 baked potatoes.

The 2022 Wisconsin State Fair will take place Aug. 4-14.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people died in a three-car collision on I-94 West near Johnson Creek, on August 18,...
Three dead after crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 near Johnson Creek
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
Hy-Vee
Eau Claire City Council takes action on Hy-Vee alcohol ordinance and TDS agreement
A 36-year-old woman was found dead Sunday in Menomonie.
Police investigating woman’s death in Menomonie Sunday
No further information is being released at this time.
53-year-old man dead after skid steer incident in Eau Claire County

Latest News

All of Wisconsin has high or very high COVID-19 transmission.
DHS: Over a dozen counties have very high COVID-19 transmission
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, thousands packed the Minnesota State Fair fairgrounds...
Judge promises quick ruling on guns at Minnesota State Fair
Madison doctors warn of increase in small toys being ingested
Paul Zurek, who had turned 53 on Saturday, died Monday.
Man identified in Eau Claire County skid steer death