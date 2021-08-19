Chippewa Falls McDonald’s opens after remodel

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - After 100 days, the Chippewa Falls McDonald’s on Prairie View Road is opening back up after getting a facelift.

The location has served the Chippewa Valley for more than 40 years.

The new concept and design will allow it to run more efficiently. McDonald’s employees say the indoor and outdoor layout is only in one other store across the nation.

Tom Jacobs, McDonald’s Area Supervisor, says following the brief construction closure staff is excited to open up the doors to customers again.

“ We are just so excited for the city of Chippewa Falls to have their McDonald’s open again. We’re excited to serve our community and we’re excited for them to come and see our brand new place that we built for them, “Tom Jacobs, McDonald’s Area Supervisor, said.

The restaurant has 70 employees working for it, all of whom got a private tour a few days ago.

