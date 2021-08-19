Advertisement

Chippewa Falls McDonald’s opens after remodel

The restaurant has 70 employees working for it.
The restaurant has 70 employees working for it.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - After 100 days, the Chippewa Falls McDonald’s on Prairie View Road is opening back up after getting a facelift.

The location has served the Chippewa Valley for more than 40 years.

The new concept and design will allow it to run more efficiently. McDonald’s employees say the indoor and outdoor layout is only in one other store across the nation.

Tom Jacobs, McDonald’s Area Supervisor, says following the brief construction closure staff is excited to open up the doors to customers again.

“ We are just so excited for the city of Chippewa Falls to have their McDonald’s open again. We’re excited to serve our community and we’re excited for them to come and see our brand new place that we built for them, “Tom Jacobs, McDonald’s Area Supervisor, said.

The restaurant has 70 employees working for it, all of whom got a private tour a few days ago.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people died in a three-car collision on I-94 West near Johnson Creek, on August 18,...
Three dead after crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 near Johnson Creek
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
Hy-Vee
Eau Claire City Council takes action on Hy-Vee alcohol ordinance and TDS agreement
A 36-year-old woman was found dead Sunday in Menomonie.
Police investigating woman’s death in Menomonie Sunday
No further information is being released at this time.
53-year-old man dead after skid steer incident in Eau Claire County

Latest News

Woodworth
Driver identified in fatal crash as former E.C. Memorial student
L.E. Phillips Libertas Center
Federal grant to help fight opioid addiction in four WI counties
11 Annual Clay Shoot for Scouting
11 Annual Clay Shoot for Scouting
mcd
Chippewa Falls McDonalds Opens After Remodel
Wayne C. Selthofner
Green Alert: Washington Co. veteran missing since Wednesday morning