EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Shooters of all levels are invited out September 9 to try their hand at taking down some clay pigeons, while supporting youth programs in West Central Wisconsin.

Clay Shoot for Scouting soaring into its 11th year.

“Everybody seems to do a golf outing, something like that, we wanted to do something a little bit different,” laughs Tim Campbell, Clay Shoot committee chair.

Hundreds of people will soon be shooting their shot in support of the Chippewa Valley Council, Boy Scouts of America, an organization serving nearly 5,000 West Central Wisconsin youth across 10 counties.

“It’s always really fun for us every year to see some new people out here that have never done it before, some of them have started it as a new hobby, and some of them this is the only time they come out and they look forward to it every year,” says Andrea Blaeser, Chippewa Valley Council BSA development director.

All proceeds will be staying local Blaeser says, supporting BSA programs.

“It’s everything from keeping the lights on, to paying for volunteer training, camp scholarships for kids whose families can’t afford to send them to camp, program supplies......so runs the whole gamut,” Blaeser says.

From 1 p.m. - 7 p.m teams of five will cycle through Eau Claire Rod and Gun Club’s seven trap stations throughout the course of the day.

“If you’re an individual shooter, please feel free to still come out there’s a lot of teams that aren’t 100% full and we’ll definitely get you on a team, so don’t let that hold you back from coming out and supporting the event,” says Campbell.

Last years prize winning shooter? “... Was a brand new shooter that had never shot before,” says Blaeser. “So it’s really fun to see that.”

If it is your first time looking down the barrel, “Its not a problem we have coaches that’ll walk you through it, they’ll go through how to handle a gun properly, by the end of it we’ve had a lot of new shooters by the end of it, hitting two or three targets by the end of it so its a lot of fun,” says Campbell.

The cost for an individual shooter is $75, a women’s team of five will cost $250 and a standard team of five, $300.

You can register by mail, phone, or email.

Chippewa Valley Council (715) 598-5692 andrea.blaeser@scouting.org

Your registration will include the following:

2 rounds of shooting for each team member

Food provided by KP Katering

A chance to win prizes & awards

Training area with coaches

Guns and ammunition at no charge to attendees

