Driver identified in fatal crash as former E.C. Memorial student

By Bob Gallaher
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The driver involved in a fatal crash outside of Eau Claire this week has been identified as 19-year old Ryder Woodworth. Ryder is a recent graduate of Eau Claire Memorial. He was a member of the Old Abes boys soccer team, number-12 for Memorial last year.

The crash happened Monday. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says Woodworth wad driving along County Road B in the Town of Brunswick. A neighbor reported hearing a vehicle crash and saw the fire in a wooded area. Firefighters and deputies found Woodworth dead in the vehicle. The sheriff’s office says it is unknown what cased Woodworth to leave the roadway and enter the ditch. Woodworth was the only one in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Ryder’s soccer coach at Memorial spoke on the loss to the Old Abe family.

“Just a boy of character, so talented. And just loved life. Any room or group he was involved with, he just lit that group up. He had such a positive outlook on life. Super sad obviously for Eau Claire and the soccer community and especially the Old Abe program,” says David Kite.

