Federal grant to help fight opioid addiction in four WI counties

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -It’s been a growing problem made worse by the pandemic. The opioid crisis can hit rural communities especially hard.

A new federal grant is hoping to help connect the right resources to rural areas.

“We’ve had people we’ve been working with that have died recently, parents of children, from opioid overdoses,” said Tim Easker, Chippewa County Human Services Director. “It has been impacting our community as well.”

Easker has seen substance abuse, like opioid addiction, impact the communities he serves.

“We’ve seen an increase in substance use, you know, we’ve seen it in drug court, we’ve seen it in CPS--individuals that had been relatively stable and engaging in their recovery before the pandemic came along,” Easker said. “AA, NA, those meetings were shut down for a period of time.”

Even before the pandemic, in rural areas there have been barriers like distance preventing people from getting help.

“Transportation, access to treatment--that’s an issue in rural areas,” Easker said. “There’s a lot of poverty in the counties that are part of this grant.”

A million dollar federal grant awarded to the L.E. Phillips Libertas Treatment Center in Chippewa Falls is hoping to solve problems like this in counties like Chippewa.

It’s goal is to prevent, treat and help people recover from opioid addiction.

For the treatment center’s director Toni Simonson, ending stigmas around addiction is key.

“There is a public perception that using opioids or other substances is a choice and um, versus looking at it as a disease or an illness, and so we really need to work on that,” Simonson said.

Another major issue: getting enough treatment providers.

“We’ve identified a major shortage of substance abuse treatment providers and professionals, so there isn’t a lot of people who have the education, background, training or desire to deliver care to people with opioid abuse disorders,” Simonson said.

Simonson hopes federal dollars will help fill in this gap.

The grant’s funding begins on Sept. 1 and lasts for three years.

Simonson said the ultimate goal for these federal dollars is to get more people in treatment and prevent overdose deaths.

The grant will serve Chippewa, Barron, Rusk and Washburn counties.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.