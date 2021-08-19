Advertisement

Forest Service says lightning caused Minnesota wildfire

An Aircraft drops water scooped from nearby Sand Lake onto the Greenwood Fire , about 50 miles...
An Aircraft drops water scooped from nearby Sand Lake onto the Greenwood Fire , about 50 miles north of Duluth, Minn., Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, as seen from an airplane above the temporary flight restriction zone.(Alex Korman/Star Tribune via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ISABELLA, Minn. (AP) - A wildfire in the Superior National Forest of northeastern Minnesota that crews have been fighting since the weekend has grown to 6 1/4 square miles.

The Forest Service says lightning caused the fire near Greenwood Lake, about 25 miles southwest of Isabella, which was first spotted Sunday.

It grew on its western flank from 5 square miles to 6 1/4 by Wednesday evening, after what officials described as a “very active” afternoon. But they added in an update posted Thursday morning that there was no significant change overnight.

Thursday’s forecast called for continued hot, dry weather, with thunderstorms predicted for Friday night and Saturday.

