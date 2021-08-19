Advertisement

A Grand Evening on the Bridge

By Bob Gallaher
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - More than one hundred people enjoyed dinner, live music and more with ‘A Grand Evening on the Bridge’ overlooking the Chippewa River Wednesday. An event to support Downtown Eau Claire, Inc., and check out the beautiful views on the Grand Avenue Pedestrian Bridge. A main course dinner provided by Houligans, dessert from The Informalist and entertainment by UWEC Jazz.

Disa Wahlstrand, Chair of Downtown Eau Claire Inc. says proceeds from the event are used to plan low-cost or free events in the downtown, “DECI loves to bring people downtown to see all the benefits of being downtown. This is our one fundraiser of the year so by coming to this event you are helping us with International Fall Festival, Family Night in the Park, all the other things we do to bring people to see our beautiful, beautiful downtown.”

