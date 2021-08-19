Advertisement

Madison doctors warn of increase in small toys being ingested

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison doctors are warning parents of an increase in emergency room visits for children who are ingesting two types of small toys.

Around one in 10 emergency room cases this year of items swallowed or found in the ear or nose of children are the result of “Orbeez” and “Bucky Balls,” explained UW Health. Bucky Balls have no affiliation with University of Wisconsin Madison, the health agency noted, and are small magnetic balls. Orbeez are beads that swell when put into water.

Dr. Nicholas Kuehnel, medical director of Pediatric Emergency Medicine at American Family Children’s Hospital, said the trend in these items being swallowed has grown in the past few months to about one case per week in the ER.

“We have had several kids require surgery to remove Orbeez from their airway and stomach,” said Dr. Kuehnel. “We’ve also performed several surgeries to remove dead bowel from kids who swallowed Bucky Balls.”

Both types of toys can be dangerous if ingested. Dr. Kuehnel said the magnetic balls are stronger than the average fridge magnet and could lead to serious blockage or holes in the bowels or intestines that could lead to lifelong complications. The beads could also require surgery to remove, as they can swell up to 20 inches in diameter.

“For children old enough to understand the risks, it is good to remind them that these products should not be in their ears or nose, on their tongue, or swallowed,” said Dr. Kuehnel.

Doctors are also reminding parents to supervise their children if they are playing with these items.

