Man identified in Eau Claire County skid steer death

TOWN OF DRAMMEN, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the name of the man who died after being pinned by a skid steer on Monday.

Paul Zurek, who had turned 53 on Saturday, was found dead by first responders at his home in Eau Claire County Monday. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed Zurek as the person who died.

Zurek spent 31 years with the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, working at Valley Golf Course in Mondovi after his recent retirement from law enforcement, according to his obituary.

In Monday’s release announcing the death, the Sheriff’s Office said that Zurek, who wasn’t named in the release, was working on machinery when his skid steer shifted and pinned him. Zurek was found by a family member, who then called 911.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office wrote “It is with a heavy heart, we at the Sheriff’s Office, report the untimely death of recently retired Deputy Paul Zurek.”

According to Zurek’s obituary, a celebration of life is planned Sunday from 1 until 5 p.m. in Altoona.

