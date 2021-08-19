Mayo Clinic to administer COVID-19 vaccine booster doses

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System will join several other health systems and pharmacies in providing COVID-19 vaccine booster doses to certain immunocompromised people who are 12 years of age or over.

Mayo Clinic announced Thursday that moderately or severely immunocompromised people who have previously received Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines can receive the third dose, as long as their second dose was more than 28 days ago.

The booster doses for immunocompromised individuals were authorized last week by federal officials.

Dr. Paul Molling, administrator and family physician at Mayo Clinic Health System in Onalaska, is encouraging that people get vaccinated if they are eligible to.

““Let us all do what we can to protect each other,” Dr. Molling said. “We want everyone to be healthy, we empathize with those might be confused or scared about this situation.”

Immunocompromised or immunosuppressed people have medical conditions that weaken the immune system or take medication or receive medical treatment that suppress the immune system. Immunosuppression decreases effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.

“The reason that immunocompromised people will need an additional vaccine is that their immune systems don’t respond as well to the initial doses of the vaccine and the response they do have wears off over time,” Dr. Melanie Swift, co-chair of Mayo Clinic’s COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation and Distribution Work Group, said. “People with a weakened immune system have a more difficult time fighting off infection than a healthy person.”

For a list of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention conditions that apply to the latest authorization, you can view the list on the CDC website.

Visit vaccines.gov to get information about COVID-19 vaccines or to find a vaccine administrator.

