Advertisement

SLIDESHOW: Packers look to the 50′s for new jerseys

“We hope our fans enjoy celebrating our history with this new alternate uniform.”
Caption
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Bay Packers are showing off their new third uniforms that take a page from the team’s celebrated past. The classic look will make their debut in week 7 when Washington comes to town.

The team explained its 50s Classic Uniform reflects the ones worn from 1950-1953, which was only the second time players wore the Green-and-Gold that is now as synonymous with the Packers as cheeseheads.

“The 1950s were one of the most interesting times in our organization’s rich history, creating the bridge between two of the greatest eras in pro football,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said, pointing out that, while it wasn’t a successful time compared to what was to come, the time set the table for the glories of the sixties and the construction of Lambeau Field.

“We hope our fans enjoy celebrating our history with this new alternate uniform,” he added.

Fans already smitten with the new look can start ordering the new jerseys right now. The Packers have added the jerseys to its Packers Pro Shop website. Plus, there will be other limited edition 50s-style apparel, such as hats, t-shirts, jackets, coffee mugs, and more.

Packers new 50s-inspired uniforms are for sale on the team's website.
Packers new 50s-inspired uniforms are for sale on the team's website.(Packersproshop.com)

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people died in a three-car collision on I-94 West near Johnson Creek, on August 18,...
Three dead after crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 near Johnson Creek
Hy-Vee
Eau Claire City Council takes action on Hy-Vee alcohol ordinance and TDS agreement
A 36-year-old woman was found dead Sunday in Menomonie.
Police investigating woman’s death in Menomonie Sunday
No further information is being released at this time.
53-year-old man dead after skid steer incident in Eau Claire County
The six supervisors were all fully-vaccinated.
6 Dunn County Board Supervisors test positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Top Scene Stealers from 2014-2020
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, August 18th
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws to a Chicago Cubs batter during the...
Burnes helps Brewers to another road win, 2-0 over Cards
McDonell Macks football team
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, August 17th
Mounders
SportScene 13 for Monday, August 16th