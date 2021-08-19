Advertisement

Sonic boom from Volk Field training heard and felt in Wisconsin Rapids

Northern Lightning Training Exercise
Northern Lightning Training Exercise(Volk Field)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A sonic boom was heard in the Wisconsin Rapids area Thursday morning from the 11-day training event at Volk Field.

The 2021 Northern Lightning exercise will continue through Friday. It started Aug. 9. Sixty aircraft will be stationed and operate out of Volk Field comprised of six Air National Guard units, two Air Force units, two Navy units and one Marine unit totaling 1600 service members.

The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department said there is no need to worry.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people died in a three-car collision on I-94 West near Johnson Creek, on August 18,...
Three dead after crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 near Johnson Creek
Hy-Vee
Eau Claire City Council takes action on Hy-Vee alcohol ordinance and TDS agreement
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
A 36-year-old woman was found dead Sunday in Menomonie.
Police investigating woman’s death in Menomonie Sunday
No further information is being released at this time.
53-year-old man dead after skid steer incident in Eau Claire County

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (8/19/21)
Wisconsin breaks out COVID-19 data into fully vaccinated & unvaccinated
Moderately or severely immunocompromised people who have previously received Moderna or Pfizer...
Mayo Clinic to administer COVID-19 vaccine booster doses
AG Kaul: $650,000 SEMCO settlement is win for blue-collar workers