UW-Stout providing financial support for new Illinois students

Enrollment is still open for fall classes, which begin Wednesday, Sept. 8.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - University of Wisconsin-Stout is providing financial support for new students from Illinois.

The university is offering a partial tuition waiver to Illinois residents who enroll in courses beginning with the 2022-23 academic year.

The amount is approximately $4,000 a year for a full-time student, based on 30 credits.

The waiver replaces the reduced out-of-state tuition rate previously provided through the Midwest Student Exchange Program.

Laura King, Vice Chancellor of Enrollment and Strategic Initiatives, says UW-Stout has experienced an increase in student interest and attendance from Illinois students.

“We are excited to offer Illinois students this partial tuition waiver,” Laura King, Vice Chancellor of Enrollment and Strategic Initiatives, said. “The savings will help us continue our outreach efforts in Illinois. UW-Stout has experienced an increase in student interest and attendance from Illinois students over the past several years and wanted to ensure that we continue to foster this pathway.”

The waiver amount will be applied to students’ accounts each term and is guaranteed through spring 2024.

The waiver is available to undergraduate, graduate, and transfer students. Online, or customized instruction, students do not qualify.

Illinois residents already at UW-Stout will continue to receive the MSEP waiver if they remain continuously enrolled. This includes first-year and transfer students this fall.

For more information, contact Admissions at (715)-232-1232.

