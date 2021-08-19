Advertisement

Wisconsin unemployment rate unchanged for fourth-straight month

Wisconsin’s unemployment rate remained at 3.9% in July.
Wisconsin’s unemployment rate remained at 3.9% in July.(Cameron Crowe)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development reports that Wisconsin’s unemployment rate remained at 3.9% in July for the fourth month in a row.

The nationwide unemployment rate in July was 5.4%. A year ago, in July 2020, the Wisconsin unemployment rate was 7.2%.

The state reported Thursday that Wisconsin added 12,400 private sector jobs in July, bringing the total to 196,200 more than a year ago.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people died in a three-car collision on I-94 West near Johnson Creek, on August 18,...
Three dead after crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 near Johnson Creek
Hy-Vee
Eau Claire City Council takes action on Hy-Vee alcohol ordinance and TDS agreement
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
A 36-year-old woman was found dead Sunday in Menomonie.
Police investigating woman’s death in Menomonie Sunday
No further information is being released at this time.
53-year-old man dead after skid steer incident in Eau Claire County

Latest News

Multiple people died in a three-car collision on I-94 West near Johnson Creek, on August 18,...
Three dead after crash closes westbound lanes of I-94 near Johnson Creek
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (8/19/21)
Wisconsin breaks out COVID-19 data into fully vaccinated & unvaccinated
Northern Lightning Training Exercise
Sonic boom from Volk Field training heard and felt in Wisconsin Rapids