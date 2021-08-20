3 people killed in multi-vehicle crash in Jefferson County

(AP) - JEFFERSON, Wis. (AP) — Three people have died in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in Jefferson County early Wednesday, according to sheriff’s officials.

Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath said that about 4 a.m. a vehicle pulling a trailer veered out of control and slammed into a guardrail on I-94 westbound. A second vehicle and then a semi crashed into the cargo trailer and guardrail.

The westbound lanes between Johnson Creek and Lake Mills were closed as investigators worked the crash scene, but have since reopened.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Lake Mills Fire Department, Johnson Creek EMS, Watertown EMS, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner.

The three people dead have been identified as:

Harold Ostrander of Jackson, Mich. , Jason Smeltzer of Chippewa Falls, Wis., and Thomas Meier of Greenfield, Wis.

