Advertisement

3 people killed in multi-vehicle crash in Jefferson County

The westbound lanes between Johnson Creek and Lake Mills were closed as investigators worked.
The westbound lanes between Johnson Creek and Lake Mills were closed as investigators worked.(WSAZ)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - JEFFERSON, Wis. (AP) — Three people have died in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in Jefferson County early Wednesday, according to sheriff’s officials.

Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath said that about 4 a.m. a vehicle pulling a trailer veered out of control and slammed into a guardrail on I-94 westbound. A second vehicle and then a semi crashed into the cargo trailer and guardrail.

The westbound lanes between Johnson Creek and Lake Mills were closed as investigators worked the crash scene, but have since reopened.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Lake Mills Fire Department, Johnson Creek EMS, Watertown EMS, Wisconsin State Patrol and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner.

The three people dead have been identified as:

Harold Ostrander of Jackson, Mich. , Jason Smeltzer of Chippewa Falls, Wis., and Thomas Meier of Greenfield, Wis.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Peggs (Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)
Attorney for Dan Peggs targets ex-wife’s social media posts ahead of plea hearing
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
All of Wisconsin has high or very high COVID-19 transmission.
DHS: Over a dozen counties have very high COVID-19 transmission
Woodworth
Driver identified in fatal crash as former E.C. Memorial student
Paul Zurek, who had turned 53 on Saturday, died Monday.
Man identified in Eau Claire County skid steer death

Latest News

Mosquito-related illnesses can also affect animals.
Health officials urging Wisconsin residents to take preventative measures against mosquito-related illnesses
Chronic pain observed as long-lasting COVID-19 symptom
Authorities found a stolen pistol in his pocket.
Fall Creek man sentenced to prison time for possessing a firearm as a felon
He pleaded guilty on Wednesday, June 16 to a lesser charge.
Buffalo County man sentenced to 30 years for homicide charge in wife’s death