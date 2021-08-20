Advertisement

Buffalo County man sentenced to 30 years for homicide charge in wife’s death

He pleaded guilty on Wednesday, June 16 to a lesser charge.
He pleaded guilty on Wednesday, June 16 to a lesser charge.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Buffalo County man is sentenced to 30 years in state prison and 20 years of extended supervision.

38-year-old Jonathan Medeiros had a sentence hearing Wednesday, August 18. He was given a charge of 1st degree reckless homicide.

Medeiros pleaded guilty on Wednesday, June 16 to a lesser charge of 1st degree reckless homicide in the death of his wife. Initially, Medeiros had been charged with 1st degree intentional homicide.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice said Medeiros called police in late-January to say he shot and killed a woman. When deputies arrived, they found his wife, 38-year-old Jolene Medeiros, dead.

