Advertisement

Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative relaunches

La Crosse County Building
La Crosse County Building(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Rising COVID-19 cases in La Crosse County are causing public health organizations to once again band together.

The La Crosse County Health Department, Gundersen Health System, and Mayo Clinic Health System are relaunching the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative.

The group will be meeting every two weeks to assess how COVID-19 is affecting different sectors of the community.

In the past four weeks, COVID cases in La Crosse County have increased from 19 per week to 200 cases per week.

The rapid increase in cases resulted in the members of the collaborative deciding to meet together more frequently to discuss mitigation strategies.

“We wanted to find a way to make the community aware that you need to take this seriously,” La Crosse County Health Education Manager Paula Silha said. “This isn’t just something that the Health Department is saying, this is something that health care providers are experiencing as well.”

The collaborative is recommending that people should wear a face mask while inside businesses, schools, childcare, and community service agencies, regardless of vaccination status.

As of Friday, 56.5% of La Crosse County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Peggs (Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)
Attorney for Dan Peggs targets ex-wife’s social media posts ahead of plea hearing
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
All of Wisconsin has high or very high COVID-19 transmission.
DHS: Over a dozen counties have very high COVID-19 transmission
Woodworth
Driver identified in fatal crash as former E.C. Memorial student
Paul Zurek, who had turned 53 on Saturday, died Monday.
Man identified in Eau Claire County skid steer death

Latest News

bolice
Jr. Police Academy Gives Students a Look at Law Enforcement
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
High School Football
Gundersen Health System raising concussion awareness as high school football season begins
Residents do not need to do anything to keep receiving the contracted water.
DNR and DHS extend current water advisory for Town of Campbell