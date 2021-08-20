Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative relaunches

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Rising COVID-19 cases in La Crosse County are causing public health organizations to once again band together.

The La Crosse County Health Department, Gundersen Health System, and Mayo Clinic Health System are relaunching the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative.

The group will be meeting every two weeks to assess how COVID-19 is affecting different sectors of the community.

In the past four weeks, COVID cases in La Crosse County have increased from 19 per week to 200 cases per week.

The rapid increase in cases resulted in the members of the collaborative deciding to meet together more frequently to discuss mitigation strategies.

“We wanted to find a way to make the community aware that you need to take this seriously,” La Crosse County Health Education Manager Paula Silha said. “This isn’t just something that the Health Department is saying, this is something that health care providers are experiencing as well.”

The collaborative is recommending that people should wear a face mask while inside businesses, schools, childcare, and community service agencies, regardless of vaccination status.

As of Friday, 56.5% of La Crosse County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

