CVTC talks financial literacy ahead of fall semester

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The coronavirus pandemic is hurting college affordability for many students and their families.

With Chippewa Valley Technical College back in session in nearly one weeks time, “it is never too late to apply for financial aid for this school year,” says Pang Garcia, CVTC financial wellness coach.

“If you know you’re going to need it, then submit that FAFSA application which is the free application for federal student aid,” Garcia explains is the first step.

Garcia says you should not have reservations about reaching out for help because, “They’re very likely! There’s a myth out there about eligibility for financial aid, and I want to squash those and say if you want financial aid the only way you’re going to know what your eligible for is to apply. Even if it’s a student loan, every student is going to be eligible for some of financial aid, and that includes student loans, but you’re not going to be eligible if you don’t submit the application.”

The process to get started should take no longer than an hour, with the technical college’s program resources.

“Its there to help students, it’s there to help them and if they want want to go to school and they want a way to pay for it financial aid is an excellent option to utilize,” says Garcia.

Garcia says if there’s a will there’s a way.

“We don’t want the fact that our offices are closed or [people] unable to come in because of the pandemic really prohibit students from wanting to further their education,” Garcia stresses.

