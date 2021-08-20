DNR and DHS extend current water advisory for Town of Campbell

TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WEAU) - The DNR and DHS is extending the current water advisory for Town of Campbell residents.

According to a release from the Town of Campbell, residents do not need to do anything to keep receiving the contracted water. It is status quo.

The DNR will send individual letters to residents in the next coming days with additional details and information.

“DHS has completed a review of the PFAS data for French Island available to date, and we are in agreement with DNR that there is still insufficient data to make any revisions to the existing interim area-wide health advisory for PFAS. DHS recommends that this health advisory remain in effect as originally written while French Island area stakeholders pursue sustainable long-term alternative water solutions for island residents. DHS and DNR can continue to review French Island PFAS data as it accumulates and periodically assess the need for interim area-wide PFAS health advisory revisions in the future,” Curtis Hedman from the Wisconsin DHS, said.

A public listening session with Q&A is scheduled for September 9, at 6 p.m. via Zoom. A Zoom link will be sent prior to the meeting.

If you have questions, or for more information, Contact Supervisor of Health, Education and Welfare at (608)-783-7418.

