Advertisement

DNR and DHS extend current water advisory for Town of Campbell

Residents do not need to do anything to keep receiving the contracted water.
Residents do not need to do anything to keep receiving the contracted water.(WLUC)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WEAU) - The DNR and DHS is extending the current water advisory for Town of Campbell residents.

According to a release from the Town of Campbell, residents do not need to do anything to keep receiving the contracted water. It is status quo.

The DNR will send individual letters to residents in the next coming days with additional details and information.

“DHS has completed a review of the PFAS data for French Island available to date, and we are in agreement with DNR that there is still insufficient data to make any revisions to the existing interim area-wide health advisory for PFAS. DHS recommends that this health advisory remain in effect as originally written while French Island area stakeholders pursue sustainable long-term alternative water solutions for island residents. DHS and DNR can continue to review French Island PFAS data as it accumulates and periodically assess the need for interim area-wide PFAS health advisory revisions in the future,” Curtis Hedman from the Wisconsin DHS, said.

A public listening session with Q&A is scheduled for September 9, at 6 p.m. via Zoom. A Zoom link will be sent prior to the meeting.

If you have questions, or for more information, Contact Supervisor of Health, Education and Welfare at (608)-783-7418.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Peggs (Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)
Attorney for Dan Peggs targets ex-wife’s social media posts ahead of plea hearing
A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
All of Wisconsin has high or very high COVID-19 transmission.
DHS: Over a dozen counties have very high COVID-19 transmission
Woodworth
Driver identified in fatal crash as former E.C. Memorial student
Paul Zurek, who had turned 53 on Saturday, died Monday.
Man identified in Eau Claire County skid steer death

Latest News

bolice
Jr. Police Academy Gives Students a Look at Law Enforcement
La Crosse County Building
Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative relaunches
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
High School Football
Gundersen Health System raising concussion awareness as high school football season begins