Fall Creek man sentenced to prison time for possessing a firearm as a felon

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Fall Creek man is sentenced to eight years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to a release from Timothy M. O’Shea, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, 41-year-old Roy Hopp of Fall Creek, Wis. pleaded guilty to this charge on June 1, 2021.

On November 12, 2020, Hopp was taken into custody after driving a stolen car in Eau Claire, Wis. Authorities searched Hopp and found a stolen pistol in his pocket. Hopp pleaded guilty to a state burglary charge related to the gun theft.

Judge Conley indicated that he imposed the long sentence on Hopp due to the severity of the offense and his persistent criminal history which included convictions for burglary, theft, drug offenses, and sexual assault.

The charge against Hopp was the result of an investigation conducted by the Eau Claire Sheriff’s Office, Eau Claire Police Department, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Hopps prison sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.

