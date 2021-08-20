Gundersen Health System raising concussion awareness as high school football season begins

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - High school football season is back, but so are the health risks that come with the game.

Kalli VandenHeuvel is an athletic trainer for Gundersen Health System, and has been working with the School District of Holmen for the past three years.

She says she’s seen quite a few concussions over the years in sports such as football, soccer, and wrestling.

When players get knocked down during a game and have trouble getting back up, athletic trainers rush to the field to help them to their feet and to the sideline.

A full assessment then takes place on whether or not the player suffered a concussion, and how bad it may be.

“If it’s very severe, we’ll recommend that they [parents] take him into E.R or urgent care right away,” VandenHeuvel explained. “If it’s a little more mild we’ll just say keep an eye on them, if things get worse take them in.”

Symptoms of a concussion include headaches, mental fogginess, personality changes, or irritability.

Parents are encouraged to contact their school athletic trainer for more information on concussions, and additional details can be found on Gundersen Health System’s website.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.