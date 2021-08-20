Health officials urging Wisconsin residents to take preventative measures against mosquito-related illnesses

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Health officials are encouraging Wisconsin residents to use simple prevention steps to fight illnesses spread by mosquitos.

According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, on average, 44 human cases of illnesses spread by mosquitoes in Wisconsin are reported to public health each year. This does not include mild illness cases that go undiagnosed.

Mosquito-related illnesses can also affect animals. The first Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) activity this year was reported in four horses located in Monroe, Burnett, Calumet and Marquette counties.

EEE is spread through the bite of a mosquito carrying the virus, which mosquitoes can get after biting an infected bird.

Horses can’t spread EEE directly to humans or even to mosquitoes that bite them, however, a case of EEE in a horse confirms that some mosquitoes in the area are infected with the virus and may spread EEE to people and other animals.

Symptoms of EEE in humans include the sudden onset of fever, chills, and body and joint aches. EEE infection can develop into severe encephalitis, resulting in headache, disorientation, tremors, seizures, and paralysis. Permanent brain damage, coma, and death may also occur in some cases.

Taking these simple steps can help protect you and your family from getting these diseases:

Use an EPA-registered repellent , such as DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535 and apply according to label instructions.

Use permethrin-treated clothing and gear.

Wear loose-fitting long-sleeved shirts and long pants to keep mosquitoes away from your skin.

Avoid spending time outdoors at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

Take steps to control mosquitoes outside your home

