Advertisement

Hmong refugees reflect on similarities with Afghan refugees

A group of children gathered at Ban Vinai refugee camp in Thailand in the 1970s.
A group of children gathered at Ban Vinai refugee camp in Thailand in the 1970s.(Mai Zong Vue)
By Elise Romas
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The events in Afghanistan have Hmong refugees reflecting on the 1970s and 1980s when they left Laos.

NBC15 spoke with one woman who said it feels like déjà vu.

“I know the experience very well,” Mai Zong Vue, current Madison resident said.

Vue is a refugee from Laos. Her family fled from their home in 1975, when Vue was seven, They spent the next 5 years in Thailand at Ban Vinai refugee camp.

“You think about survival, needing food and water or how to stay safe so you’re not being tortured and raped,” Vue said.

Vue sees parallels between what’s taking place in Afghanistan and what happened in her home country more than 40 years ago.

“I know they’re story and I know the emotions that are running through them, it’s like a trigger for me,” Vue said.

“The war experience is the same as it was when we were in Laos and the communists came,” Joua Lee, another Hmong refugee said through a translator.

Lee remembers similar terrifying moments of people fleeing the country.

“To go on the plane to escape from Laos to Thailand, we all fought to go on the plane, exactly like that,” Vue said, referencing a viral video of Afghans running alongside of and clinging an airplane taking off.

As the United States continues to focus on getting Afghan refugees to safety, Vue says the best thing Wisconsinites can do is welcome them with open arms.

“What we can do is give refugees some support, and time to heal, grieve, so they can process all of this and then make a good start,” Vue said.

Americans are still waiting to see how many refugees are coming to the U.S. and when they will arrive at the housing locations Fort Bliss, Texas, Fort Lee, Virginia and Fort McCoy in Wisconsin.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing person generic
Groups searching for missing Arcadia-Glencoe fire chief
All of Wisconsin has high or very high COVID-19 transmission.
DHS: Over a dozen counties have very high COVID-19 transmission
Former School District of Altoona superintendent Dan Peggs faces up to 10 years in prison and a...
Plea agreement accepted for Dan Peggs; sentencing scheduled for November
Mosquito-related illnesses can also affect animals.
Health officials urging Wisconsin residents to take preventative measures against mosquito-related illnesses
Daniel Peggs (Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)
Attorney for Dan Peggs targets ex-wife’s social media posts ahead of plea hearing

Latest News

Baxter Crane Company hauls one of the Hyannis Yacht Club J22 sailboats onto a trailer at the...
Coastal evacuations urged as Hurricane Henri heads north
The chaos continues at the airport in Kabul.
IS threat forces US changes to evacuations at Kabul airport
A mother in Texas is sharing the final wish of her daughter, who died of COVID complications...
‘Beg them to get vaccinated:’ Mom shares daughter’s last wish after she dies from COVID
Wisconsin State Senator Andre Jacque (R-De Pere)
Rep. Sortwell: Sen. Jacque in “serious need of your prayers”
FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2018 file photo, Cardinal Raymond Burke applauds during a press...
Cardinal Burke off ventilator, still hospitalized with COVID