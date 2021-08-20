Junior Police Academy gives students a look at a career in law enforcement

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - What’s it like to be a police officer? A week long program is giving Chippewa Valley students a sneak peek into the world of law enforcement.

It’s not your ordinary game of kickball at this field in Carson Park.

Students and officers with the Eau Claire Police Department are teaming up to round out the week at the Junior Police Academy.

It’s a five day program looking to show students all the different parts of law enforcement.

“We try to cover really everything from our police department from patrol, detectives--what we do--we had our swat teams out today, and we had crime scene units come out. They kind of had to investigate a crime scene and try to figure out what took place during that,” said Nate Ollmann, a school resource officer at DeLong Middle School.

It’s also an opportunity to show students that officers are people too.

“We just want to make those connections within schools, but also have a good understanding when they get out into adulthood, and they understand law enforcement is very diverse in terms of what we do,” Ollmann said. “It’s a challenging career, but it’s a rewarding career as well if they choose to go into it great, otherwise they’ll have a good idea as to what we are doing.”

Following in Ollmann’s footsteps is something seventh grader Oliver Lee hopes to do one day.

“I think it would be a fun career opportunity, and I am looking forward to being maybe a police officer one day,” Lee said.

Middle schooler and academy participant Sam McGee also sees a future wearing blue.

“Not sitting in an office all day and driving a police car around and enforcing the law and keeping people safe,” McGee said.

Whether they become officers one day or not, the Junior Police Academy hopes students won’t forget the experience.

The Junior Police Academy is a summer program that is in its sixth year. Students fill out applications and are selected to be part of the program.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.