NE Minnesota wildfire could threaten homes as winds shift

An Aircraft drops water scooped from nearby Sand Lake onto the Greenwood Fire, about 50 miles...
An Aircraft drops water scooped from nearby Sand Lake onto the Greenwood Fire, about 50 miles north of Duluth, Minn., Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, as seen from an airplane above the temporary flight restriction zone.(Alex Korman/Star Tribune via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FINLAND, Minn. (AP) - U.S. Forest Service officials are warning home and cabin owners who fled a wildfire in northeastern Minnesota that the winds could shift this weekend, putting their properties in danger.

Dozens of people got the warning at a public meeting Thursday evening in the small town of Finland. Minnesota Public Radio reports that officials gave them the latest about the Greenwood Lake fire and their strategy for trying to stop it.

The fire has grown to 7.4 square miles since it was first spotted Sunday. The Forest Service says it was caused by lightning.

So far, no structures have burned. Around 90 residents have evacuated their homes.

