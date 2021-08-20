Advertisement

No charges for National Guard mishandled sex assault cases

Wisconsin National Guard Logo
Wisconsin National Guard Logo(Wisconsin National Guard)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice says prosecutors have not filed criminal charges for about 30 sexual assault cases mishandled by the Wisconsin National Guard.

The justice department on Thursday released findings and results of its 18-month investigation.

It determined that while no criminal charges have been filed, the cases involve conduct that was “degrading, harassing, and highly inappropriate in any setting.”

The federal National Guard Bureau in 2019 found more than 30 cases that were mishandled by the Wisconsin National Guard, leading to the state justice department review.

Gov. Tony Evers ordered a series of reforms in 2019.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
Daniel Peggs (Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)
Attorney for Dan Peggs targets ex-wife’s social media posts ahead of plea hearing
Woodworth
Driver identified in fatal crash as former E.C. Memorial student
All of Wisconsin has high or very high COVID-19 transmission.
DHS: Over a dozen counties have very high COVID-19 transmission
Do Good Wisconsin surprises Madison server with large tip after a previous customer left them a...
Hundreds pitch in to surprise Madison server tipped with a homophobic note

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather: Hello Wisconsin (8/20/21)
CVTC talks financial literacy ahead of fall semester
A silver alert has been issued for 88-year-old Albert Huber.
Silver Alert issued for missing Adams County man
SportScene 13 Thursday
SportScene 13 Thursday
Childcare Centers Face Staff Shortages 8/19/2021
Childcare Centers Face Staff Shortages 8/19/2021