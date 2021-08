EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 2021 prep football season is underway! Chippewa Falls hosts Holmen to kick off the season as the Cardinals take down the Vikings 40-0. As for the Augusta Beavers, they start the year with a 28-0 win over Pittsville.

The UWEC Blugolds host media day as their fall sports teams prepare for their first season in nearly two years.

