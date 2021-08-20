Advertisement

Tuesday fire causes $350K in damage to Dana's Bar and Grill

An estimated $350,000 worth of damage was caused by a Tuesday fire at Dana's Bar and Grill near...
An estimated $350,000 worth of damage was caused by a Tuesday fire at Dana's Bar and Grill near Eau Claire's west side.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOWN OF UNION, Wis. (WEAU) - A fire Tuesday afternoon near Eau Claire’s west side results in hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages to a restaurant.

Dana’s Bar and Grill on Texaco Drive, which is located near the Interstate 94 and Highways 12/312 interchange west of Eau Claire in the Town of Union, sustained an estimated $350,000 in damages from Tuesday’s fire, according to the Township Fire Department.

According to the Township Fire Department, it took several hours and help from six other fire departments to get the fire under control Tuesday. The cause of the fire, as well as where the fire started are still under investigation.

Altoona Fire Department, Chippewa Falls Fire Department, Eau Claire Fire & Rescue, Elk Mound Fire Department, Rock Creek Fire Department, and Wheaton Fire Department assisted in extinguishing the fire. Nobody was injured because of the fire.

Township Fire Department was sent to the fire at 2:42 p.m. Tuesday. Once the fire was under control Tuesday evening, a crew stayed overnight to monitor the situation.

