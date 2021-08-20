UW-Eau Claire to require masks indoors beginning Monday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire is requiring face coverings while indoors on campus beginning Monday.

The school announced the new mask requirement Friday, stating that regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, everyone will be required to wear masks indoors while on any UW-Eau Claire campus.

The mask policy is for all UW-Eau Claire campuses: Eau Claire, Rice Lake, and Marshfield. Additionally, any students or staff that have not provided proof of vaccination will be required to test for COVID-19 weekly on campus.

UW-Eau Claire said that vaccinations will be available on campus for free, and added that over 15,000 vaccines were administered at Zorn Arena and UW-Eau Claire’s drive-thru site in the past four months.

In-person classes at UW-Eau Claire begin on September 2. Previously, the school recommended wearing masks indoors. Masks are not expected to be worn outdoors.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.