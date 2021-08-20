Advertisement

Van Orden, Church address crisis in Afghanistan

The two are candidates from last year’s Wisconsin congressional elections.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Two candidates from last year’s Wisconsin congressional elections, both with extensive military experience, are calling president Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan a failure.

Republicans Derrick Van Orden and Jason Church made their remarks during a stop at River Prairie Park in Altoona.

Van Orden served two tours in Afghanistan as a navy seal, while Church was wounded in an IED blast in Afghanistan, resulting in the amputation of both legs below the knee.

Former candidate for Congress, Jason Church, says what he’s seen from Afghanistan over the past several days hits to the reason why he wanted to serve in the armed forces.

“I truly believe that there are heroes out there that do different things, like put on a uniform to go out and fight for their country, and I do not want to see that lost. I don’t want to see an opportunity that we have here as Americans squandered, and I think we have that with how we take care of those people here in Wisconsin when they arrive,” Jason Church, former candidate for Congress, said.

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Interim Executive Director, Devin Remiker, released the following statement in response:

“The scenes unfolding in Afghanistan are painful and gut-wrenching; and in this time, we should all treat each other with empathy and compassion. Hate and bigotry have no place in Wisconsin - and Republicans like Derrick Van Orden and Tom Tiffany are trying to divide us when we should be coming together. That’s not leadership - that’s cowardice.

Over the next few weeks, as many Afghans who served alongside our soldiers seek refuge here and the brave Wisconsinites who served our country return home, we should be ready to welcome every single person with patience and kindness, regardless of race or immigration status.

President Biden is leading by example to speak out for basic human rights, promote regional diplomacy, and provide humanitarian aid. We’re proud of his example, and offer our support to our veterans, diplomats, humanitarian workers, and refugees,”

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Interim Executive Director, Devin Remiker, said.

