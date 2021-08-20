Advertisement

Walz extends Minnesota’s welcome mat to Afghan refugees

Afghan security guards try and maintain order as hundreds of people gather outside the...
Afghan security guards try and maintain order as hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. The Taliban declared an “amnesty” across Afghanistan and urged women to join their government Tuesday, seeking to convince a wary population that they have changed a day after deadly chaos gripped the main airport as desperate crowds tried to flee the country.(STR | AP Photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is extending a welcome mat for refugees from Afghanistan.

In a letter to President Joe Biden on Thursday, Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan offered to to work with the federal government to continue Minnesota’s history of welcoming refugees by assisting with the resettlement of people fleeing Afghanistan.

They wrote that Minnesota has a strong tradition of helping them rebuild their lives and become part of the community. Minnesota is already home to some of the largest Hmong, Somali and Liberian communities in the U.S., as well as a small Afghan community.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pickup truck hit Pamela and John Jarvis as they used their ATV to pull a trailer two weeks...
Couple die holding hands days after ATV crash
Daniel Peggs (Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)
Attorney for Dan Peggs targets ex-wife’s social media posts ahead of plea hearing
All of Wisconsin has high or very high COVID-19 transmission.
DHS: Over a dozen counties have very high COVID-19 transmission
Woodworth
Driver identified in fatal crash as former E.C. Memorial student
Paul Zurek, who had turned 53 on Saturday, died Monday.
Man identified in Eau Claire County skid steer death

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 2021, file photo released by California Department of Fish and Wildlife...
Biden administration backs end to wolf protections but hunting worries grow
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (8/20/21)
Former School District of Altoona superintendent Dan Peggs faces up to 10 years in prison and a...
Plea agreement accepted for Dan Peggs; sentencing scheduled for November
An Aircraft drops water scooped from nearby Sand Lake onto the Greenwood Fire, about 50 miles...
NE Minnesota wildfire could threaten homes as winds shift