The Big Rig Truck Show is back for its 11th year

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The 11th annual Big Rig Truck Show hosted almost 100 trucks at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls.

Last years show was cancelled due to COVID-19. Ben Peterson is the marking coordinator for the Big Rig Truck show and he says it feels good to be back.

“We’re excited to be bringing this back, it’s been a good weekend so far,” Peterson said. “A lot of family fun and certainly trucks. Trucks are the highlight. It’s cool to get this back in action and really kind of give it a new life after taking a year off.”

Friday marked the start of the three-day event. The day was full of activities and the later in the evening there was a parade.

“The light parade was a big highlight,” Peterson said. “We had a really great chance tin the evening to through downtown Chippewa Falls with all the trucks. Really great turn out for that. It was really fantastic to see the excitement form the community coming out.”

Saturdays event featured the exhibit of all the trucks in attendance.

“We’re right around a hundred trucks, give or take,” Peterson said.

Peterson says the theme of the weekend is trucks.

“There’s a lot of trucks that travel around the country, a lot of show trucks showing off their work,” Peterson said. “So it’s really cool for people to come out and see that and the passion that these truckers have for what they do.”

Saturday, Big Rig Truck Show attendees had the opportunity to vote for best in show. The winner will be announced on Sunday.

“There’s best in show as voted by the children 12 and under, best in show as voted by general attendees and best in show for the truckers,” Peterson said. “With that the criteria kind of changes too, it’s just kind of what do you prefer. You get a little bit different votes depending on what that demographic votes for.”

In addition to all the trucks and rigs on display, there were games, a bounce house, face paining, food vendors and more.

“Just family fun across the board,” Peterson said.

A job fair is also onsite for anyone looking to break into the trucking industry or looking to learn more about the business.

Sunday is the last day of the show and admission and parking will be free. Gates open at 10 a.m. and the event comes to an end at 1:30 p.m.

