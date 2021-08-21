Eau Claire Stars looking to bring in younger players

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Hockey season is approaching, and an Eau Claire all girls youth team is looking to add to its rosters.

As indicated on their website, VGHA’S original purpose was to advocate for a WIAA girls hickey team. With the assistance of CVGHA and the successful promotion of girls hockey within the community, the Eau Claire and Altoona school boards agreed upon a cooperative high school team, now known as the ECA Stars.

Emily fuller is a second-year player on the Eau Claire Stars.

She says hockey is the only sport for her.

“I tried a bunch of sports, and I didn’t really enjoy them as much as I did hockey, so that was good,” Emily Fuller said.

Emily’s mom says the Stars are more than a team.

“The best part of it is just the comradery between the girls. They have so much fun it’s just ridiculous between pregame in the locker room chanting, screaming, dancing, and then the weekends at hotels away at the pool just doing whatever in everybody’s room, it’s a blast,” Sara Fuller said.

MaKayla Thiele enjoys interacting with the different age groups.

“I like playing with the 14 up, 8 up, and 10 up, because the 8′s and ten; you can’t teach them new things whereas the 12 and 14 up you can hang out with them, “Theil said.

Amy Axness is the board president for the stars. Her daughter is going into her fifth season.

“So, she really liked hockey before, and playing co-ed, but once she started with the girls the comradery, and just the locker room talk and being able to have her best friends play on the team with her,” Axness said.

Coach Ali Jones grew up in Wisconsin and played professionally. Now she wants to give girls an opportunity to enjoy hockey like she did.

“So, when I played as a young child it was mostly boys, I think in the early 90′s there was maybe about 200 female hockey players in Wisconsin and now that has increased about 14% in the past 20-30 years and so I think having that opportunity, having the higher competition and having the higher level of players to move on to play high school and college hockey is really exciting,” Jones said.

Kenzie Benson says her love for the game started at home.

“I started playing hockey because my mom played it and so that’s where I got it and I just really like it now,” Benson said.

There is a try free day next Thursday at Hobbs Ice Arena in Eau Claire. Registration starts at 6:00 p.m. and practice runs from 6:30 p.m. -7:30 p.m.

To learn more about the Eau Claire Stars you can visit their website.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.