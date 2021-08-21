Groups, community searching for missing fire chief

ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) -The fire chief of the Arcadia-Glencoe Fire Department is missing according to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeff Halvorsen has been missing since Wednesday night.

On Saturday, area fire departments, law enforcement along with the Wisconsin State Patrol, a medical helicopter and community volunteers are out searching for Halvorsen.

The Sheriff’s Office said his disappearance does not seem to be suspicious.

Halvorsen drives a gray 2020 Dodge Ram 2500 with a steel load rack. His license plate number is NG1855.

